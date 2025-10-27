Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s 5th Largest Position

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.69.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

