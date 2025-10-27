Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Kidder Stephen W’s 7th Largest Position

Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 99,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

