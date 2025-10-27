Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.69.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

