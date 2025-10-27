Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 3,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 62,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 48.7% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 6,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 192,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 75,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

