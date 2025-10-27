Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

AMZN stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.