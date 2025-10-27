Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Boosted by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 9.3% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.10 and a 200 day moving average of $214.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

