Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Increased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after buying an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

