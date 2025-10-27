Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Increased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

