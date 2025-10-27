Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Raised by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.21 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

