Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,168 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE APAM opened at $43.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%.The firm had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.66%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

