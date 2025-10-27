Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

