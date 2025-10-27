Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 119,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $354.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

