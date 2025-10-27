Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,919 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $1,574,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 191.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $83.07 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 325,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $26,832,594.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 12,161,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,463,949.80. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,027,669 shares of company stock valued at $82,189,066 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

