Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $354.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

