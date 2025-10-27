Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Cut by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.6% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of AVGO opened at $354.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.47 and its 200 day moving average is $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.