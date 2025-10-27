Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $86,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 763,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,541,000 after purchasing an additional 56,963 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,904,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $354.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

