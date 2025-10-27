Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $259.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $261.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
