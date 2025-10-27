Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 114 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commons Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 33,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 5,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $738.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $742.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $692.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,665 shares of company stock valued at $164,581,886 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

