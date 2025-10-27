Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 239.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,356,000 after buying an additional 196,489 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 223,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NLY opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.09. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $885.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 129.63%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

