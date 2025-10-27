Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $59,000 Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in NiSource by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $2,556,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NiSource from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

