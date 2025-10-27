Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3,569.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Crown by 412.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,624 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Crown by 114.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,476,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,798,000 after acquiring an additional 788,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,360,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Crown by 4,180.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 307,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Crown by 1,719.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 295,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 279,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $3,720,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 462,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,464,351.36. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Crown Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CCK opened at $98.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Crown’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

