Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 74.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 73.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,571,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 256,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,153.72. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,607.64. This trade represents a 37.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,520 shares of company stock worth $4,295,542. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

