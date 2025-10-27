Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 184 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 333.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 140.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 374.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock opened at $152.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.07.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.The business had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

