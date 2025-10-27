Cwm LLC Acquires 641 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 33.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 73,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $134.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.02. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $159.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 24.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total transaction of $3,319,796.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,298.60. This represents a 21.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

