Cwm LLC Purchases 906 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Cwm LLC grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock opened at $199.53 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.47 and its 200-day moving average is $174.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.