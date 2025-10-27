DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 119,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.9%

AVGO stock opened at $354.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.57. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

