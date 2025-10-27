DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 51 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.85.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CYBR opened at $511.93 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $271.68 and a 52 week high of $514.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.92.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.