DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 8,690 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UiPath were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,972 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in UiPath by 10.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,132,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,164,000 after acquiring an additional 602,866 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 479.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 222.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 177,071 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Trading Up 6.6%

NYSE PATH opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07. UiPath, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $4,162,302.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 696,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,028,901.76. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $1,827,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,546.30. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,148,990 shares of company stock valued at $31,155,631. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of UiPath and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.