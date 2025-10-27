DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,695 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 950,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,031 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 859,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:BDN opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 38.03%.The firm had revenue of $121.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.530 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -29.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.