DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. $RLAY

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 8,553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.75. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 18,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $67,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 335,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,885.60. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 26,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $98,259.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 552,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,009.60. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,081 shares of company stock valued at $291,018 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.