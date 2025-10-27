DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 15.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 186,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,618.45. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Price T. Rowe Associates Inc /M sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $307,641.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,797,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,626,723.70. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,911 shares of company stock worth $1,226,729. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAY opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 228.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

