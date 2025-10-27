DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,339,000 after buying an additional 107,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,680,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,903,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,003,000 after buying an additional 97,312 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,410,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,681,000 after buying an additional 447,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,357,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,743,000 after buying an additional 268,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $87.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.83 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Zacks Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

