DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $201,000 Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,492.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $977,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 375,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,191,838.50. This represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $550,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 49,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,289.79. This represents a 68.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,411 shares of company stock worth $1,627,576. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Saturday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

