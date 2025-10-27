DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $401,000 Stock Position in Deluxe Corporation $DLX

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Deluxe worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 1,067.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 105.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter worth $164,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deluxe in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Deluxe Stock Up 1.6%

DLX opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. Deluxe Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.