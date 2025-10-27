DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $536,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $210.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $217.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.25.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $1,436,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,227.34. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,337,342.74. This represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,722 shares of company stock worth $17,161,015. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

