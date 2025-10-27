DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $648,000 Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 401.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. Wall Street Zen lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

