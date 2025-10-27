DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in News Corporation $NWSA

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in News were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in News by 12,084.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in News by 7.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 17.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in News by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

