DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Lantheus by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 29.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 252.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.09. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $118.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

