DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Etsy were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 423.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,787 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 436,231 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,236,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $708,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,944.99. The trade was a 20.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 150,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,865. This represents a 70.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,362,857. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Etsy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $73.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

