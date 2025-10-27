DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) $GRC

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 756,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 481,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 349,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Saturday. Wall Street Zen lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE:GRC opened at $46.39 on Monday. Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $172.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

