DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 502.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.