DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 368 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,980,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,733 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,760,000 after acquiring an additional 685,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 46.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 390,434 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Frontdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $32,213,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,372.90. This represents a 78.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FTDR opened at $68.83 on Monday. Frontdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.14. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

