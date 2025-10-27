DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 500 Shares of LivaNova PLC $LIVN

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its position in LivaNova by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 196,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in LivaNova by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on LivaNova and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $54.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The company had revenue of $352.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

