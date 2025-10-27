Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,570 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $259.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $261.68.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

