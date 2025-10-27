Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 150,876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Exelon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 63,009 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $47,789,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

