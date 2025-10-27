Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 1,588.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $5,953,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,932,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,718,000 after purchasing an additional 205,531 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 96.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ferguson by 37.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Ferguson stock opened at $249.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.15.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

In other news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,279,864.92. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,940.67. This represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

