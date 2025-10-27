Financial Life Advisors Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.21 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

