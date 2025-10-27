First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 267 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,017.50. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,665 shares of company stock valued at $164,581,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $738.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $692.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

