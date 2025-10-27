ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $259.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.72 and a 200 day moving average of $195.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $261.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
