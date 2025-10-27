Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 594,600.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.25%.The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

